Polls Code Violation: 2 BCL leaders jailed, UP chairman fined

A mobile court in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila has sentenced two local leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League to seven days' imprisonment for violating electoral code of conduct.

They are: Abdullah Al Fahad, senior joint convenor of upazila unit of BCL, and Ishad Ahmed Mallick Nishad, former member of Warshi union unit of BCL.

The mobile court of executive magistrate Masudur Rahman, also assistant commissioner (Land) in the upazila, also fined local Warshi Union Parishad Chairman Mahbubul Alam Mallick Tk 10,000 over similar charges.

Masudur Rahman caught the convicts red-handed while distributing biryani among people after a meeting on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Mirzapur Upazila Parishad polls slated for June 5.

An altercation ensued between the executive magistrate and the convicts. Informed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Mirzapur Sheikh Nurul Amin went to the spot around 8:00pm and ordered the trio to be taken to the UNO office.

Later, around 11:00pm, they were handed down the punishments under Section 32(1) of the Upazila Parishad Election Code of Conducts of 2016. The two BCL men were taken to jail around 1:00am, confirmed Masudur Rahman.

Additional police personnel were deployed as supporters and associates of the convicts gathered at the UNO office premises.