Polls can't be held before certain reforms: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today said the Election Commission was the most corrupt institution during the Awami League regime, and a fair election is not possible without reforming the commission first.

"The revolution did not take place just for elections. People suffered for 16 years because of the corrupt systems, and the Election Commission was the most corrupt institution. We cannot hope for a fair election without reforming it," he said.

Sarjis, also the general secretary of July Memorial Foundation, made the remarks while talking to journalists after distributing financial aid to families of the martyrs of July uprising at the deputy commissioner's office in Sylhet city.

"This is not likely that everything can be reformed before the elections. We must go for elections only after reforming institutions related to elections. Otherwise, we will remain in the same place," he said.

He said, "We are not saying that reform everything and continue reformation for 5 to 6 years. But reformation of the system demands a logical time."

"For 53 years, the constitution could not ensure a people's government and could not protect our rights. Constitutional reformation is also very important," he added.

Sarjis said the law enforcement agencies also must be brought to order; otherwise, vote rigging might take place.

"Besides, the judicial system also needs to be reformed to ensure fair polls. Many collaborators of the fascists are still in the High Court who secured their place by lobbying with the government. They must be removed," he demanded.

Sarjis also said they have listed around 1,600 martyrs and have extended financial support to their families across the country.