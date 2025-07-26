Polls can be 'trouble-free' if political parties cooperate: home adviser

There is no lack of logistical support for the law enforcement agencies, he says

The upcoming national election can be held "without any trouble" if political parties cooperate, said Home Adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today.

"Those who will participate in the election -- whether as political parties or independent candidates -- play a key role. If all of them cooperate, then it will be possible for us to conduct the election without any problems," he told reporters while replying to a question after visiting the Narayanganj District Police Lines this afternoon.

He added, "We will certainly make every effort to ensure the election is held smoothly, with the cooperation of the people. Law enforcement agencies are just one part of the process. The main responsibility lies with those who are participating in the election. The second most important role is played by the Election Commission, followed by the administration, and then the law enforcement agencies."

In response to a question about the progress of the cases filed in various police stations over the casualties during the mass uprising, he said some of the cases have been initiated.

One issue was that a murder case may require 20 accused individuals, but 200 names have been included in the case. That naturally slows down the investigation, the home adviser said.

"We have to ensure that no innocent person is punished -- that's why we have to be very cautious," he added.

Asked about the recovery of the looted arms and ammunition following the mass uprising, the adviser said, "We have not yet been able to recover all the weapons. We are trying our best to retrieve them. We hope to recover more arms before the election."

Earlier, the adviser visited the headquarters of Rab-11 at Adamjee, Narayanganj. There, he raised the issue of "push-ins" from India into Bangladesh.

Jahangir said, "We have to take back those who are Bangladeshi citizens and are staying there, whether it's for ten or twenty years. We have asked [India] that they be sent back through the proper legal procedure. But they [the Indian authorities] are not doing that."

"This is not acceptable in any way. It is also a violation of human rights. We are continuing to protest this. Some progress has been made, and now the number [of push-ins] is slightly decreasing."

Emphasising that "there should be no dispute" between the interim government and political parties, he further said, "Some political parties are trying to create conflict with the police or other entities.

"I would request them -- if you have disagreements, settle them among yourselves. But there should be no conflict between political parties and us. Our job is to maintain law and order. Your job [as politicians] is to go to the people and seek their votes. You should focus on that. It is our responsibility to ensure that the public can live in peace and that law and order do not deteriorate."