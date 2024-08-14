Politics banned at JnU, PUST
The authorities of Jagannath University yesterday banned all types of political activities involving students, faculty members, and administrative staff on the university campus.
It was also decided that in-person classes would begin on August 18.
The decisions were made by Prof Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, treasurer of the university, after a meeting with teachers and protesting students.
The treasurer also declared that in-person classes at the university would start on Sunday, August 18, and the teachers have been instructed to take necessary measures to implement this.
Additionally, the students set a 48-hour ultimatum regarding the formation of the Jagannath University Students Union. In response, the treasurer announced that a committee would be formed to organise the elections by September 20.
Meanwhile, Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) also banned types of political activities on the campus.
