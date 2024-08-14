Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Politics banned at JnU, PUST

Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM

The authorities of Jagannath University yesterday banned all types of political activities involving students, faculty members, and administrative staff on the university campus.

It was also decided that in-person classes would begin on August 18.

The decisions were made by Prof Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, treasurer of the university, after a meeting with teachers and protesting students.

The treasurer also declared that in-person classes at the university would start on Sunday, August 18, and the teachers have been instructed to take necessary measures to implement this.

Additionally, the students set a 48-hour ultimatum regarding the formation of the Jagannath University Students Union. In response, the treasurer announced that a committee would be formed to organise the elections by September 20.

Meanwhile, Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) also banned types of political activities on the campus.

