Politicisation of edn instts to blame: adviser

Many teachers across the country have been dismissed or forcibly removed for political or trivial reasons, which is both inappropriate and tragic, said Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud yesterday.

He made the remarks during a press briefing at the Secretariat in the afternoon.

Wahiduddin said the politicisation of private colleges and other educational institutions has led to widespread irregularities in teacher recruitment.

"We are aware that people across the country are angry about this matter. We will address these injustices. But how these dismissals occurred is highly unjust. I have received thousands of complaints about this. These issues cannot be resolved without principled decisions," he said.

"However, the important thing is that we must maintain decorum in educational institutions. No one should use force or humiliate individuals personally. Regardless of the seriousness of the wrongdoing, it should be resolved peacefully, systematically, and from a neutral position," Wahiduddin emphasised.

"Authorities have started addressing these issues at the highest levels of administration, and this is also happening in schools and colleges, but change will not occur overnight. However, it is unacceptable to use force in any way. Students genuinely want good governance, and we must restore the relationship between students and teachers," he added.

Regarding resuming activities in universities, the adviser said, "We will try to reopen the universities as soon as possible. We will appoint the right people to the highest positions there. We want to hear from the students about their needs and expectations."

"They do not want a partisan administration; they want real governance. Those who assume these positions must have high educational standards and should not be heavily affiliated with any political party," he added.

Speaking on the recent cancellation of HSC and equivalent exams, Wahiduddin Mahmud said there was room for further consideration without cancelling the remaining exams.

He said, "The protesting students expressed that they were mentally distressed. After such an uprising, sitting for an exam would be a mental burden. We later considered that the situation was such, as we haven't been able to restore peace and order yet."

The government on Tuesday cancelled the previously postponed Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations after several hundred students staged protests at the secretariat.

The process of preparing the results would be decided later, according to the education ministry.