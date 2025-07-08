Political stability, democracy key to nat’l security

Speakers tell event

National security is not solely about military capability; it is closely linked to political stability, democratic development, and economic prosperity, said speakers at an event on Sunday.

They said the country must move forward through a democratic process based on national unity to ensure national security.

The event, titled "National unity is imperative for the interest of national security", was organised by the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies at a hotel in the capital.

Leaders from various political parties, civil society organisations, former military officials, university teachers, journalists, and other professionals attended the programme.

Speakers said national unity could serve as the strongest security shield for Bangladesh, which is currently facing critical challenges, including border instability with India and Myanmar, the Rohingya crisis, and incidents in the CHT.

They recommended enhancing military capabilities, offering short-term military training for youth, forming a national security council involving all stakeholders, and strengthening democratic institutions.

At the programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on all political parties to unite in the goal of restoring democracy and ensuring the people's right to vote.

"All political parties need to come together, at least on one issue -- that we will return to democracy, empower the people, and restore their right to vote," he said.

In response to comments that the national unity formed during last year's July uprising had broken, Fakhrul said it was more a matter of "differences of opinion" than a breakdown in unity.

The people of Bangladesh have always stood united in defending national security during times of crisis, he said, adding, "If people's sovereignty is ensured, national security will also be protected."

Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the National Consensus Commission, stressed that political stability and democratic development are crucial.

However, while voting rights are essential for those, elections alone are not enough, he added, saying, "A permanent and sustainable democratic system must also be established."

"Sheikh Hasina did not come to power riding a tank. She did not abolish the constitution either. But it is the existing procedures, legal frameworks, and institutions that have turned her into an autocrat," Badiul said.

He said constitutional amendments have worsened the situation, and reforms are needed, particularly in the process of appointing election commissioners, to bring meaningful change.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said consensus was needed on four core issues -- independence and sovereignty, sustainable democracy, fair elections, and a corruption-free Bangladesh.

He said an elected democratic government could resolve many of the country's problems.

Acknowledging disagreements over the timing of the next election, he said Jamaat does not oppose the proposal to hold it in February 2026. "But we do not want a substandard election."

Former army chief lieutenant general (retd) Nuruddin Khan said forming a "national army" is now extremely important for national security.

Writer and poet Farhad Mazhar said national security should rely on a mass-based defence system. "We need to involve all citizens in military preparedness -- both physically and mentally," he said.

Biplobi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque said national security is now at its most vulnerable and will continue to deteriorate without an elected government in place.

"It is as vulnerable as it is because there is no mainstream discussion about protesting the push-ins from India," he added.

Former Dhaka University political science professor Dilara Chowdhury said determining the national identity is key to building national solidarity.

Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud said a well-functioning state would reduce most of the threats to national security.

The Daily Star Joint Editor Aasha Mehreen Amin urged political parties to uphold press freedom when they get to power through a democratic transition. "An independent media would help the practice of democracy," she said.

Fazle Elahi Akbar, chairman of the Foundation for Strategic and Development Studies, presided over the seminar.

BNP Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, AB Party Chief Mojibur Rahman Monju, former DU professors Mahbub Ullah and Tajmeri S Islam, Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Ahmed Abdul Qader, and Gono Adhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur also attended the programme.