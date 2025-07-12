Political risks threaten to hurt reforms

Says World Bank report; Trump tariffs, political tensions and weak banks cloud outlook as economy slows

Bangladesh faces a convergence of political volatility and global trade headwinds that could derail its reform agenda and obstruct recovery from an economic slowdown, the World Bank has said in a new assessment.

The report, "Bangladesh: Strengthening Governance and Institutional Resilience", was published in support of a $500 million development credit approved by the global lender in June on some conditions.

It committed another $500 million tied to the interim government's commitment to fast-track reforms ahead of the next general election.

But the report published in early July flagged "high" political and governance risks, saying that "escalating political tensions in the lead-up to the elections could derail the reforms".

The warning came just days before the Trump administration imposed a sweeping 35 percent US tariff on all Bangladeshi exports, a move widely seen as collateral damage from America's escalating trade war with China.

"The risk of disruption in global trade is high," the World Bank said, citing "trade tensions between major economies and further escalation of tariff rates" as a key downside risk. It estimates that a 5 percentage point decline in exports could shave 1.3 percentage points off real GDP growth and deplete foreign reserves by $1.7 billion.

The economy is already reeling from a collapse in investment and weakening external demand. Real GDP growth slumped to just 3.3 percent in the fiscal year ending June 2025, down from 5.4 percent the year before, the slowest pace in more than a decade. Private sector credit growth has also plunged to 6.8 percent year-on-year in February 2025, which the report calls "its slowest pace in 30 years". The rate, however, rose slightly to 7.17 percent in May.

A modest rebound is projected by the World Bank, with GDP growth expected to rise to 4.9 percent in FY26 and 5.7 percent in FY27, conditional on renewed political stability and recovery in investment.

Inflation surged between July 2024 and April 2025, averaging 10.3 percent. The World Bank attributes this spike to a mix of supply chain disruptions, high energy prices, a weakening taka, and the lingering effects of major floods and political unrest.

The Bangladesh Bank responded by tightening policy, raising the benchmark interest rate to 10 percent. But the report notes that the impact was blunted by "unsterilised liquidity support to fragile banks".

That also undermines efforts to contain inflation. Price pressures are projected to ease in the coming years, with inflation forecast to decline to 7.7 percent in FY26 and 5.8 percent in FY27, assuming strong consumption growth and more stable global prices.

In June, inflation eased to 8.48 percent, the lowest level in nearly three years, offering some relief to consumers.

VESTED INTERESTS

Despite relatively low debt levels providing some fiscal cushion, the report flags serious structural concerns. It said that "vested interest groups" could resist reforms in politically sensitive areas such as public procurement and banking regulation.

"There is uncertainty regarding whether the proposed ordinance will be approved once Parliament is formed after the elections… Nevertheless, the risks remain high," read the WB report.

It also points to long-standing weaknesses in the financial sector, warning that "resolution of undercapitalised and non-viable banks could require a bailout for recapitalisation".

REFORMS

The World Bank expects a series of outcomes from its $500 million loan programme after Bangladesh fulfilled nine key conditions tied to transparency, governance, and institutional reform.

To improve governance and risk management, new regulations have been introduced — though implementation, the Bank notes, will be critical.

To align with international standards, Bangladesh Bank has mandated greater transparency and oversight. Banks must now identify their ultimate beneficial owners, tighten controls on related-party lending, and improve classification of non-performing loans.

By June 2027, all banks are expected to fully comply with these disclosure requirements — a significant leap from a baseline of zero compliance as of November 2024. In addition, asset quality reviews must be completed for at least 60 percent of banks.

A key reform, enacted through ordinance on May 12, formally separates tax policy formulation from tax administration. This aims to professionalise policymaking, improve revenue collection, and reduce political influence over enforcement. By June 2027, all tax exemptions must be disclosed annually and receive parliamentary approval for bringing transparency to what were once opaque, ad hoc decisions.

Public investment management has also come under reform. The planning ministry now requires all project appraisal documents, including climate and environmental risk disclosures, to be published online. A feedback mechanism has been introduced, allowing citizens to comment on planned investments. The goal is for 100 percent of such documents to be made publicly accessible by June 2027.

In line with these reforms, the government is also expected to ensure full audit coverage of public revenues, and make public at least 60 percent of contracts awarded through open tender. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics is to release new datasets each year under a fixed calendar, while 3.5 million poverty profiles are to be added to the national social registry.