Political parties should be respectful while criticising opponents: Jamaat secretary

The discussion was held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka this afternoon. Photo: STAR

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar today said that the political parties may have different opinions, but they should stay united in the interest of the nation and democracy.

He also urged the parties to use careful and respectful language while speaking or criticising their opponents so that people do not get any wrong message about the unity among the anti-fascist forces.

The Jamaat leader said this while addressing a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka this afternoon.

However, he called upon all pro-democratic parties to stay alert, saying that any disunity among them could help fascist forces to rise.

Describing journalists as the barometer of civilisation, he requested the media to play a more responsible role by practising fair and objective journalism.

He also alleged that some media outlets are spreading false and misleading information about Jamaat, BNP and other parties to create division among the democratic forces.