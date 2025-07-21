Political parties leaders mourn air force jet crash at Uttara college

Several political parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Nezam-e-Islam, have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training jet at Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara, which claimed multiple lives.

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, in a Facebook post today, wrote, "We are heartbroken by the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone College. No student should face such horror in institutions meant to facilitate their learning, growth, and well-being."

"My earnest prayers are with the shaken young souls, and I call upon leaders, activists, and professionals of the BNP to stand by the affected. Together, as a united nation, we must tackle this situation," he added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the public and students not to crowd the crash site, saying, "Do not obstruct the rescue operation. Make way for ambulances and emergency vehicles. Move your own vehicles to the side — help save the children."

Jamaat-e-Islami, in a statement, called on its members and local residents to actively assist in rescue efforts and support the treatment of the injured.

"May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives, forgive them, and grant them the honour of martyrdom and the highest rank in Paradise. May Allah grant the injured a swift and complete recovery and shower them with His boundless blessings," the statement read.

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "The aircraft crashed into Milestone School, where students and guardians were present. So far, at least 10 deaths have been reported. We consider those who lost their lives in this sudden tragedy as martyrs."

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan said, "We pray for the souls of the deceased and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families."

Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the NCP, stated, "It is the government's responsibility to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide adequate support to the families of the deceased. We also urge the authorities to reconsider the use of densely populated residential areas for aircraft training activities."

The parties collectively urged the government to take preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in future and offered prayers for the departed.

A Bangladesh Air Force F7 aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone College in Dhaka's Uttara around 1:30pm. Bangladesh Army and fire service started rescue operations.

At least 19 people have died, including the pilot of the aircraft, as Air Force jet crashes into Milestone College campus, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence official said.