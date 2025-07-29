Political parties demand legal binding for July Charter

As political dialogue continues under the National Consensus Commission, National Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have demanded that the proposed July Charter be given legal binding before the next general election.

Both parties also expressed dissatisfaction over the unilateral publication of the charter's draft and said such a move undermines the spirit of consensus.

During a media briefing at the lunch break of the ongoing talks, NCP Joint Convener Javed Rasin said, "We have clearly said that whatever consensus is reached during these dialogues must be implemented through a legal framework before the national election. The upcoming polls must be held on that legal foundation."

The party has already expressed its stance verbally, but if necessary, it is ready to submit a written statement, he added.

Rasin criticised the commission for publishing the draft of the July Charter without proper consultation.

"We strongly oppose the move. The process for decision-making was never discussed, and suddenly a draft was released. This is unacceptable," he said.

On the formation of a caretaker government, Rasin added that discussions have recently revolved around the "ranked choice" voting method.

He mentioned a new proposal to expand the selection committee to seven members by including two judges from the judiciary -- an idea his party supports.

"Almost all political parties agreed to it except the BNP and some of its allies," he claimed.

He also warned that if key structural reforms that are deemed essential to dismantle the "fascist framework" are not legally guaranteed, his party will reconsider signing the July Charter.

"We want decisions based on consensus. Any attempt to impose something unilaterally will not be accepted," Rasin warned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told reporters, "There are only five or six parties in parliament, whereas the commission's dialogue involves over 30. Final decisions should be made here."

Taher also criticised the current draft of the July Charter as "incomplete" and "potentially dangerous".

He said the commission later described it as a mere "sample", which has raised confusion.

Jamaat is preparing its own version of the charter to submit to the commission.

He proposed two options for granting the July Charter legal legitimacy -- issuing an ordinance now, to be ratified by the next elected parliament and seeking final approval from the people through a national referendum.

"We support consensus, but it must be effective and legally bound. Otherwise, the country's political future may head toward uncertainty," Taher warned.

"There is almost unanimous agreement that the next election must be held under a non-partisan caretaker administration. Only the BNP has raised some reservations regarding the appointment of the chief adviser of the election-time caretaker government," he said.

According to the current proposal, a five-member selection panel comprising the prime minister, leader of the opposition, speaker, deputy speaker (from the opposition), and a representative of the second-largest opposition party will choose the head of the caretaker government from a list of 12 nominees.

If no consensus is reached, the decision will be made through ranked-choice voting among the seven-member body, including judges from the Supreme Court and High Court.

"The inclusion of the judges is to ensure no single party becomes the deciding factor. We hope the judges will remain neutral and reduce the risk of horse-trading," Taher said.

He acknowledged the BNP's suggestion that in the absence of consensus, the issue be taken to the parliament.

However, Taher argued this would be ineffective.