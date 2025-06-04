Political goodwill needed to reduce waterlogging

Speakers tell discussion

Not just holding wetland grabbers accountable, but ensuring political consensus is also essential to mitigate urban waterlogging, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They said encroachers often receive protection from various political parties and remain beyond legal reach, even after a change in government.

The views were shared at an online event titled "Urban Waterlogging in Early Monsoon: IPD's Observation," organised by the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD).

In the keynote presentation, Prof Adil Mohammed Khan, director of IPD, said despite several drainage and canal recovery projects in recent years, cities like Dhaka, Cumilla, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal, Khulna, and Mymensingh still suffer from waterlogging following moderate rainfall.

In contrast, coordinated planning and implementation have slightly improved the situation in Chattogram.

Adil pointed out that while some efforts were made to recover canals in Dhaka, re-encroachment of the original Buriganga channel wasted about Tk 30 crore in public funds.

A nearly Tk 900 crore project for canals in Kalunagar, Jirani, Manda, and Shyampur has seen very little progress. Due to a dysfunctional local governance system and the absence of elected mayors or councillors in some areas, there was inadequate monsoon preparedness, he said.

He added that lower-income and marginalised urban residents are disproportionately affected, facing both economic and spatial inequality.

Unregulated housing on low-lying lands and wetlands has blocked natural water flow, he said.

Since the July uprising, no one has been jailed for wetland encroachment, giving impunity to what he called "environmental homicide".

Md Shahjalal Mishuk, assistant professor of Urban and Regional Planning at Cuet, said recent coordination among agencies and implementation of ongoing mega drainage projects have slightly improved conditions in Chattogram. However, restoring all 57 canals is necessary for a lasting solution.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, an activist from Jurain-Shyampur, said despite a billion-taka military-led project in the DND area, the problem persists.

He alleged that stakeholders seem more focused on fund allocation than actual results, and garbage removal from canals is neglected.

Sheikh Adnan Islam, a planner from Khulna, claimed that some government officials are involved in wetland grabbing and must be held accountable.

He stressed the need for dredging the Mayur and Bhairab rivers and curbing corruption in river-related projects.

Dr Farhadur Reza, associate professor at Jahangirnagar University, called for nature-based solutions and reducing concrete coverage in urban areas.

Environmental expert Asif Iqbal said "housing mafias" are destroying wetlands and now dominate urban development.

He criticised the lack of public access to information on public funds, urging people-centric policies.

From Mymensingh, planner Fahim Ahmed Mondal reported that canals are being filled for housing, and high-rise buildings are being built beside narrow roads without oversight.

From Cumilla, planner Ibtisam Rashedin Najla said ponds are disappearing, and during floods, drains become hazardous.

Planners Abdul Ahad Nafis and Md Redwanur Rahman also spoke at the event.