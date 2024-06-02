Political goodwill, accountability necessary

Say speakers on ensuring safety of coastal areas

Government officials lacked the necessary experience and dedication to build embankments in the country, speakers told a programme yesterday.

As a result, damage to embankments by Cyclone Remal in the coastal areas left people homeless and caused the inundation of villages, croplands, and low-lying areas adjacent to the embankments by saline water, they added.

A group of environmentalists, rights activists, and teachers spoke at a press conference organised by Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon in the capital's Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Environmental damage is being done under political influence in the name of unplanned development. It needs to stop. — Mohidul Hoque Khan Vice president of Bapa

Addressing the event, Bapa president Nur Mohammad Talukder said, "To build embankments in the coastal areas, the concerned government officials lack experience and patriotism. Those [embankments] are built based on foreign instructions, and are not fit to provide safety to the coastal people."

"To address this issue, political goodwill and accountability are needed," he added.

Reading out a written statement, Gauhar Naeem Wara, a member of Bapa's national committee, said, "The cyclone damaged 61 kilometres of embankments across three districts in Khulna region."

"In Barishal region, embankments have been damaged in at least 400 places. Embankments were also breached in many places across Noakhali and Chattogram regions, allowing saline water to enter villages and damage freshwater sources," he also said.

Gauhar stressed the need to change current policies and strategies.

"Environmental damage is being done under political influence in the name of unplanned development. It needs to stop," said Bapa vice-president Mohidul Hoque Khan.

Bapa's joint secretary Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder alleged that the government did not properly account for the damage caused by the cyclone, while Bapa member Rafiqul Alam recommended using simpler warning signals to inform common people ahead of natural disasters.