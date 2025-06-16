Political climate reassuring after Yunus-Tarique talks: Rizwana

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said the current political atmosphere appears reassuring in light of the recent meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

"Now, political parties will express their views from their respective positions. If they have anything to discuss, surely they will convey it to the chief adviser," she said.

Asked whether tensions between the government and the BNP regarding the upcoming election had eased, the adviser said, "I don't think there was anything of that sort in the first place. Whether it's politics, elections, democracy or reforms -- everything must progress through dialogue. That's why I see the ongoing dialogue as a positive development."

Yunus and Tarique met for 90 minutes in London, during which they reportedly agreed to hold the next general election in the week preceding Ramadan next year, instead of early April, subject to the completion of necessary preparations.

A joint statement issued after the meeting described the discussion as a breakthrough that could help dispel political deadlock and improve relations between the interim administration and the country's largest political party.

The environmental adviser made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on the first working day after the Eid holidays.

Our staff correspondent adds, government offices reopened yesterday following what officials described as the longest Eid holiday in recent memory, with the central administrative hub -- the Secretariat -- resuming operations after nearly 10 consecutive days of closure.

Despite the extended break, essential government services continued nationwide under special arrangements.

Staff at the Secretariat reported that while post-Eid attendance is often low, yesterday saw a strong return to work as the prolonged leave allowed employees to fully enjoy the break without needing extra days off.