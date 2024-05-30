Policy actions can aid their reintegration

Speakers tell event

Speakers at an event yesterday emphasised the importance of having a policy in place to ensure safe migration of women and gender-sensitive reintegration.

"Due to the absence of a framework of services ensuring equity, returnee women migrant workers experience a wide variety of challenges affecting their ability to reintegrate with their families and communities, cope with psychosocial trauma, and find sustainable livelihood opportunities," said Prof Ishrat Shamim, president of the Centre for Women and Children Studies (CWCS).

She said these while presenting a concept note titled "Media Advocacy on Reintegration of Returnee Migrants" at a press briefing held at Jatiya Press Club.

CWCS, in association with Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) organised the briefing.

Shamim said migration is not gender-neutral, as women migrants face different challenges, opportunities, and vulnerabilities compared to men.

"Returnee women migrants are particularly vulnerable. Most people have negative attitudes towards migrant women, perceiving that women working abroad are physically abused… Social norms and values often go against them, and in some cases, their husbands, children, and parents do not accept them," she said.

CWCS executive member advocate Farida Yeasmin also partially presented the concept note.

It included eleven recommendations for sustainable social and economic integration, such as doorstep migration service centres, a separate database for registering women returnee migrants, and the immediate approval of the "Draft National Rehabilitation Policy" formulated in 2022 for all returning migrant workers.

Speaking at the event, Mohammad Ikram Hossain, adviser at Alliance for Returnee Women Migrants, emphasised the need for female staff at the Expatriate Welfare Desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to address issues faced by female migrants.

"Immigration police used to send data on returnee female migrants to the International Organization for Migration. It can also provide it to the government and NGOs to create a database for smoother services for migrant workers," he added.

Arafat Ara, a journalist at The Financial Express, said successful reintegration requires ensuring safe and orderly migration.

Jasiya Khatoon, director of the WARBE Development Foundation; Pervez Siddique, executive director of Films 4 Peace Foundation, and Prof Nusrat Sultana, treasurer of CWCS, also spoke at the event.