Policies alone insufficient without implementation

Says US embassy official on safe drinking water

Policies alone are insufficient to ensure safe drinking water for people without enforcement, said an official of US Embassy in Bangladesh yesterday.

There can be gaps between policies and enforcement, but the extent of the gap is the main issue, as it will determine the quality of water, he said during a background briefing at the American Centre in Dhaka marking World Water Day, which will be observed today.

Media publication and public awareness are also keys to ensuring safe drinking water, the official added.

The US embassy official showed examples of how lives were brought back to dead rivers in the US through proper policy and implementation.

The US government has been working in Bangladesh through various projects to ensure safe water for the people for quite a long time, he said citing an example of Drinkwell, which provides safe water through ATM booths at around 300 locations in the capital.

They have also taken up a project titled "US Global Water Strategy – 2022-2027" through which 22 million people will get safe drinking water and the same number will access safe sanitation across the world. "Bangladesh will benefit immensely from this strategy," he said.

The US government is extending support to the government, private sector, and civil societies to ensure the supply of safe water in different parts of the country, he added.

To reduce stress on groundwater, the US government is focusing on giving importance to rainwater harvesting, he also said.