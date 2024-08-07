Policemen ordered to join workplaces within 24 hours

Instructs newly appointed IGP, says citizen security committees to be formed for every police station

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam today instructed all policemen to return to their respective police lines, offices, and barracks to manage public order.

"We want to start anew to ensure the safety of people's lives. Therefore, all are instructed to return to their respective workplaces within the next 24 hours … by Thursday evening (August 8)," he said while addressing his first briefing at the police headquarters today.

Mainul said officers and forces of all metropolitan, district, river police, railway, and highway police stations have been asked to join their respective police lines within 24 hours.

A directive has been sent to all police units in this regard, he added.

"The metropolitan police commissioners and the superintendent of police will form citizen security committees for each police station's jurisdiction area, comprising senior citizens, professionals, student representatives, political figures, and media personnel," he said.

"The committees will play an emergency role in ensuring the security of police stations and police station areas and its final outline will be formulated later," he explained.

In the interest of maintaining discipline in the police force, he said, "I am directing my colleagues at all levels to refrain from making any demand, comment or reply through any kind of personal, association, batch, association through social media."

Mainul replaced Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun as IGP. A circular issued by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry last night confirmed the development.

Mamun's removal comes in the wake of a complete breakdown of law and order situation across Bangladesh.

The situation arose after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 in the face of a mass uprising against her and her Awami League government.

At least 142 people have died across the country in mob violence and rioting since the ouster.

Her resignation came around three weeks of violence which originated in the students' demand for reform to the quota system in public service jobs.

Between July 16 and today, over 400 people (as far as this newspaper could confirm) have been killed in violent clashes.

On July 23, the government through a circular reformed the quota system as per the demand of the students, but by then nearly 200 died in clashes.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet on August 3, holding her government responsible for the deaths. The government toppled in the space of three days.

Hasina was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, and fifth overall.