Policemen failing to rejoin duties will be treated as criminals: home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said police personnel who have failed to return to duty will be considered criminals and face legal action.

He made the statement during a press briefing following a meeting of the Law and Order Committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Those who have not yet rejoined their positions will no longer be seen as part of the police force. They will be treated as criminals, the adviser said.

"We have already made the decision to recruit new personnel for Ansar, police, and BGB units," he added.

He also confirmed that a notification for the recruitment of sub-inspectors will be issued in the next few days.

Regarding the ongoing police reform, which began on October 1, the adviser explained that it is being handled by a separate committee.

"The committee will submit its report, and reforms will be implemented based on their recommendations," he said.

The adviser assured that extensive measures are being taken to ensure the safe celebration of this year's Durga Puja, stating, "We have taken all necessary steps to prevent any disruptions, and we are also working to improve the overall law and order situation."

The meeting covered various security concerns, including the safety of industrial zones like Ashulia, operations to recover illegal weapons, and efforts to combat the drug trade.

Special attention is being given to safeguarding garment factories and religious sites across the country, he said.

When asked about extending the Durga Puja holiday to three days, Jahangir clarified, "This matter does not fall under my jurisdiction, and I have never advocated for it."

Addressing ongoing issues in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the adviser acknowledged that despite the peace accord, some groups like the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) have not surrendered their weapons, unlike the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS).

He highlighted the need for measures to ensure peaceful coexistence in the region and emphasised the importance of preventing the influx of weapons and external training.

Efforts are underway to address these concerns, the adviser added.