Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Rajshahi
Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Masud Murder

Police yet to start investigation

Our Correspondent, Rajshahi
Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Investigation into the case filed over the death of former Chhatra League (BCL) leader Abdullah Al Masud in a "mob beating" is yet to begin, although over a week has already elapsed since the filing of the case.

On September 11, Masud's elder brother Md Behesty filed a murder case against unnamed people with Motihar Police Station in Rajshahi city, four days after Masud's death on September 7.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the First Information Report (FIR) of the case, it was written that SI Masud Rana of Motihar Police Station would investigate the case.

Contacted, SI Rana said, "I have not yet been officially assigned to this case."

Md Abdul Malek, officer-in-charge of the police station, said he joined the police station two days ago and knew nothing about the investigation.

Contacted, RMP Chief Information Officer and Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Sabina Yeasmin said no one was arrested in the murder case.

Meanwhile, Masud's brother Md Behesty said no one from the police had contacted them since filing the murder case on September 11.

"We have filed the case with the hope of getting justice. We expect the police will start their investigation soon," he added.

On September 7, a group of unidentified people picked up Masud from Binodpur Bazar, adjacent to the Rajshahi University, at 6:50pm when he went there to buy medicine for his four-day-old daughter.

Masud, a former assistant secretary of RU unit BCL and former member of Chhatra League's central committee, was taken to the Boalia Police Station in critical condition, from where he was taken to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

While undergoing treatment, Masud, a store officer at RU Medical Centre, succumbed to his injuries.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ছাত্র-শিক্ষক-কর্মচারীদের দলীয় রাজনীতি বন্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত

বৃহস্পতিবার রাতে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের উপাচার্যের সভাপতিত্বে এক জরুরি সিন্ডিকেটের সভায় এ সিদ্ধান্ত নেওয়া হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ছাত্রদলকর্মী-সমন্বয়ক মিলে তিন দফা পিটিয়ে হত্যা করে সাবেক ছাত্রলীগ নেতা শামীমকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification