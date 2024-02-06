Police working with BGB to ensure security at Bangladesh-Myanmar border: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today detailed the collaborative efforts of Bangladesh Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and local administration to maintain law and order at the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban, following directives from the government.

This announcement was made during his visit to Central Police Hospital in Dhaka's Rajarbagh, where he visited Naik Md Abdur Razzak -- a police officer injured during BNP's grand rally on October 28 of the previous year.

Razzak, after receiving advanced treatment in India, is currently recovering at the Rajarbagh Police Hospital.

The Ghumdhum border has been a point of tension due to clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, leading to concerns among local residents. In addressing security measures in the area, IGP Al-Mamun mentioned ongoing government support for the treatment of those injured and crossing into Bangladesh.

Further elaborating on the security arrangements, the IGP stated, "We have heightened security measures around the Rohingya camps. The Armed Police Battalion (APBn), along with district police, are on high alert, and BGB is actively patrolling the border. Our forces are fully supported in their duties by the local administration, BGB, and intelligence agencies."

Asked about the deaths of a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in a mortal shell explosion in Ghumdhum yesterday, the IGP confirmed that a case was filed with the local police station, with investigations pending.

IGP Al-Mamun also praised the dedication of Bangladesh Police members, emphasising their commitment to ensuring the safety of the nation and its people, even in the face of danger.

Detailing the attack on Naik Abdur Razzak, the IGP recounted the violent incident during the BNP rally, highlighting the severe injuries Razzak sustained and the intensive medical treatment that followed, both in Bangladesh and India. Razzak's return to Bangladesh and his ongoing recovery at the Central Police Hospital underlines the department's commitment to its members' well-being.

The briefing was attended by DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman and other senior officers, reinforcing the collective resolve of the Bangladesh Police to uphold peace and security amidst challenging circumstances.