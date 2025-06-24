Police will not allow any ‘mob justice’: DMP chief

Frequency of such incidents decreased compared to three or four months ago, he claims

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali today said they would not allow any "mob justice" in the name of apprehending accused persons in the city.

"We are not allowing any mob justice. We have registered cases under the graver section, including robbery and mugging, in such incidents. Even, I suspended and took steps against some of my force members," he said.

The DMP chief spoke to the media at an event titled "Road Safety Poster and Slogan Competition", organised under the project titled "Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project (DRSP)" supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

The commissioner was responding to a question about recent incidents of public outrage turning into mob justice, including in Uttara where a crowd caught and assaulted former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda before his arrest.

One person was arrested, and a case has been filed in this incident, he said.

"The frequency of such incidents has decreased significantly compared to three or four months ago, as we have been able to give a massage by taking action and registering cases," he added.

"No one has the right to go to a suspect's house, break down doors, or take any action themselves. If someone is suspected of a crime, inform the police. We will catch them, and take legal action," he added.

"We have no right to take the law into our hands. It's the police's responsibility and the police will take action. If any police personnel do not take action, we will take punitive action against them," he said.