Police week begins today

Record 400 cops to get medals

Police officials may place several demands before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the welfare parade of the Police Week 2024 today.

The prime minister will inaugurate the police week at the Rajarbagh Police Lines at 10:30am.

The demands may include a medical college for police, upgrading divisional medical services, interest-free car loans and risk allowances for policemen, police officials told this newspaper.

A record 400 police and Rab personnel are getting police medals this year. This is the highest number of awardees in a decade.

Police officially said the recognition was for bravery, combating crime, cracking important cases, efficiency, honesty and discipline and heroic work from December 1, 2022 to 10 January 2024.

However, a number of sources at the police department said most of the awardees have been selected for the medals for their roles centring the last national election.

Of the awardees, 35 will be awarded Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and 60 will be given President Police Medal (PPM). Meanwhile, 95 law enforcers will receive BPM (service) and 210 will receive PPM (service) awards.