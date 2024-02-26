Police Week 2024 begins tomorrow

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the six-day Police Week 2024 as the chief guest at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital tomorrow.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police will lead the police parade as commander and police members of different contingents will participate in the parade.

Thirty-four policemen will receive Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and 60 others will receive President Police Medal (PPM) for their courageous work from December 1, 2022 to January 10, 2024.

Besides, 95 policemen will receive BPM service medal while 210 PPM service medal.

Police Week 2024 is scheduled to end on March 3.