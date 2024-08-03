Police sue 1,000 over death of constable in Khulna clash

A police vehicle in flames in Khulna city’s Gallamari area yesterday evening after a clash broke out there between police and quota reform protesters. The clash left a cop dead and at least 10 other people injured. Photo: Collected

At least 1,000 unnamed people were sued in a case filed over death of police constable Suman Gharami during a clash with protestors in Khulna last evening.

Sub-inspector of Labonchara Police Station Mustafa Saqlain filed the case, Momtazul Haque, officer-in-charge of the station, said adding that no one has been arrested in this connection so far.

The deceased, hailing from Bagerhat's Kachua upazila, served as the bodyguard of Soumen Biswas, assistant commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (Sonadanga zone). He lived in a rented house in Boyra city with his wife and a daughter.

According to Police Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque, Suman was "beaten to death by agitators" in the city's Mohammadnagar area. Another 20–25 officers were also injured in the incident.

Two separate cases—one with Khulna Sadar and the other with Sonadanga stations—had also been filed last afternoon bringing allegations of vandalism and assault on police, reports our local correspondent.