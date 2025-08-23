Police stop minority conference

Say organisers did not take permission from DMP

Police did not allow the National Minority Conference to be held in Dhaka yesterday at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh, saying the organisers had not obtained permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the event.

"They could not apply to the DMP in time and get approval. For this reason, the programme could not be allowed here," said Md Mobarak Hossain, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station.

Asked why permission was needed to hold an indoor programme, he told The Daily Star that approval from the DMP was required for such events.

The conference, titled "National Minority Conference 2025: From Hills to Plains, Standing Firm to Protect Existence", was scheduled to begin at 10:00am.

The event was organised by the Sanhkhyaloghu Odhikar Andolon (Minority Rights Movement), which later announced that the programme had been postponed and that a new date would be announced.

A documentary on communal attacks in Bangladesh over the last 54 years was also supposed to be screened at the event.

Yesterday morning, many people from different parts of the country arrived to join the conference, but none were allowed to enter the venue.

Tarun Kumar Roy, who came from Nilphamari, told reporters, "I reached Dhaka around 8:00am to join the programme, but when I came here, I heard the conference would not be held."

Around 11:45am yesterday, leaders of the Minority Rights Movement tried to hold a press briefing in front of the auditorium gate after hanging a banner.

Police, however, stopped them.

Following discussions, the organisers shifted their briefing to in front of the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Sushmita Kar, convener of the Sanhkhyaloghu Odhikar Andolon, said, "We had to postpone the conference due to unavoidable reasons. The next date will be announced soon. But programmes like this cannot be silenced in this way."

Earlier in the day, the organisation shared a post on Facebook that read: "An indoor programme! At the last moment, the security forces blocked it. In Bangladesh, all the minority attacks are political. Then why be so afraid of a minority conference? You say 8 percent are not united. So, when everyone comes together, why stop it? Why so much fear about showing a documentary on 54 years of communal violence?"