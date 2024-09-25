Police to stay on high alert to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja

Says DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police will remain on high alert to ensure a peaceful celebration of Durga Puja in all puja mandaps in the capital, DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan said today.

Necessary security measures have been taken and already police are working to ensure security centring the Durga Puja, he said while presiding over a meeting on security, law and order, and traffic management for Durga Puja at the DMP Headquarters today.

The DMP commissioner said comprehensive security measures have been taken during Mahalaya, Durga Puja, and for the immersion of the idols.

Police have already begun their Puja-specific security operations, he said.

During the celebrations, alongside uniformed and plainclothes police officers, SWAT, Crisis Response Team, Quick Response Team, Crime Scene Van, and the Bomb Disposal Unit will be on standby.

Calling upon Puja organisers, the DMP chief emphasised that CCTV must be active at all times during the festivities. In addition to law enforcement personnel, organisers are required to have their own volunteers to ensure round-the-clock security at each puja mandap.

He urged everyone to contact the National Emergency Service 999 or the nearest police station in case of an emergency.

The DMP chief expressed hope that with everyone's collective efforts, the upcoming Durga Puja will be celebrated in a joyful, safe, and smooth manner.

At the meeting, Additional Police Commissioner (Admin) Faruq Ahmed said, "We envision a Bangladesh where people of all faiths can freely practice their religions without any hindrance."

Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Israil Howlader added that the DMP will work closely with temple leaders across the city to ensure impenetrable security during Durga Puja.

Joint Commissioner (Operations) Sana Shamimur Rahman presented DMP's detailed security, law enforcement, and traffic management plans for the upcoming Durga Puja, before the meeting attendees.

The Puja celebration committee leaders present at the meeting sought maximum cooperation from Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the safety of the Puja mandaps and effective traffic management.