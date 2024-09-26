Police to stay on high alert

Says DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police will remain on high alert to ensure a peaceful celebration of Durga Puja in all puja mandaps in the capital, said DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan yesterday.

Necessary security measures have been taken, and police are working to ensure security centring the Durga Puja, he said while presiding over a meeting on security, law and order, and traffic management for Durga Puja at the DMP Headquarters.

The DMP commissioner said comprehensive security measures have been taken during Mahalaya, Durga Puja, and for the immersion of the idols.

Police have already begun their Puja-specific security operations, he added.

Alongside uniformed and plainclothed police officers, SWAT, Crisis Response Team, Quick Response Team, Crime Scene Van, and the Bomb Disposal Unit will be on standby during the celebrations.

The DMP Commissioner emphasised that CCTV must be active at all times during the festivities. He urged everyone to contact the National Emergency Service 999 or the nearest police station in case of an emergency.

The Puja celebration committee leaders present at the meeting sought maximum cooperation from Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the safety of the Puja mandaps and effective traffic management.