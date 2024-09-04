Police see another major reshuffle

Seven metropolitan cities and seven ranges have got new chiefs, while 26 districts have new superintendents of police (SP), in yet another major reshuffle in the police department.

Besides, 37 other officials who were recently promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) got new postings. Eighteen SPs and 31 other police officials between the ranks of SP and assistant police commissioner have also been transferred.

The transfers were announced in six separate notifications issued by the home ministry's Public Security Division yesterday.

As per the orders, Hasib Aziz has been appointed as the Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner, Rezaul Karim as the Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner, Khandoker Rafiqul Islam as commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Mohammad Abu Sufian as commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, Mazid Ali as commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, and Aminul Islam as commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police. They all were promoted to DIGs recently.

Besides, AKM Awlad Hossain was made the DIG of Dhaka Range, Ahsan Habib Palash of Chattogram Range, Md Alamgir Rahman of Rajshahi Range, Md Ashrafur Rahman of Mymensingh Range, Md Mushfequr Rahman of Sylhet Range, Md Monzur Morshed Alam of Barishal Range and Md Rezaul Haque was made the DIG of Khulna Range.

Bangladesh police have been witnessing major reshuffles and forced retirements of senior officers since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.