Police role in Abu Sayed’s death ‘shameful’

Says new Rangpur commissioner; two cops on 4-day remand

Newly appointed Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Majid Ali yesterday expressed deep regret over the police's role in Abu Sayed's death, calling the incident "shameful."

"It won't take many witnesses to prove who shot Abu Sayed, and what followed was equally disgraceful," he said, referring to the wrongful arrest and framing of an innocent boy as the culprit.

He made these remarks during a press briefing with journalists at the RPMP office.

The commissioner assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to bring the true perpetrator to justice and emphasised that Sayed's martyrdom had moved people worldwide.

"Abu Sayed's example will be remembered as a symbol of bravery in the history of Bangladesh. After taking office, I personally visited Abu Sayed's family and apologised on behalf of the police force," he said.

Meanwhile, a court in Rangpur yesterday placed two police officials on a four-day remand in connection with the killing of Abu Sayed.

The accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Amir Ali of Tajhat Police Station and Constable Sujon Chandra Roy of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, were produced before Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman with a five-day remand plea.

Abu Sayed, a student at Begum Rokeya University, was shot dead during anti-discrimination protest.

His brother lodged a case on August 18, naming 17 individuals, including the two suspended officers.

Following an internal investigation, Amir Ali and Sujon Chandra were suspended on August 3 and kept under surveillance at the police barracks before being handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation, which is currently leading the investigation.