Police, RMG workers clash in Savar

No injuries reported

A clash took place between garment workers and police when the workers tried to take position on a road in Ashulia in Dhaka's Savar upazila this afternoon.

No injury was reported, our Savar correspondent reports.

Hundreds of workers of several factories tried to gather to demonstrate in support of a Tk 23,000 minimum wage on Bypail-Abdullahpur road in Narsingho area in Ashulia around 2:45pm, witnesses said.

Law enforcers tried to chase the workers away. The workers hurled brick chunks, and police fired blanks and tear gas shells, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Police also charged batons on the workers to disperse them.

The workers left the area around 3:30pm.

Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, said police fired tear gas shells when the workers tried to create trouble in the area.

He denied that police fired shotguns or charged batons.

Wishing anonymity, a worker told our Savar correspondent, "Police fired tear gas canisters on us even though we were demonstrating inside the factory."

Earlier, for about an hour from 11:45am today, a similar clash took place between police and RMG workers, witnesses said.

A female garment worker died around noon today after being injured in a clash between workers and police in Konabari area this morning.

The clashes are taking place a day after the wage board for garment workers has set the minimum salary at Tk 12,500.

Union leaders have rejected the new minimum wage.

The current minimum wage is Tk 8,000.

Yesterday, union leaders threatened to go for tough demonstrations. Workers had demonstrated for 12 straight days before the announcement.