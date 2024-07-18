Police rescue confined RU VC; 4 students detained

Tension is prevailing on the Rajshahi University (RU) campus since yesterday evening following a clash between police and quota protesters.

Until the filing of this report at 11:55pm, many students were seen leaving the campus.

Around 7:30pm last night, police rescued RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar from the administrative building, dispersing the agitating students.

He had been confined to the administration building since 3:00pm.

Students locked the administration building as the VC failed to address the protesting students' five-point demand when he met them outside the building.

To rescue the VC, police entered the campus around 6:45pm and took position at Buddhijibi Chattar, next to the administration building where the students were protesting.

At 7:10pm, police attacked the protesting students by firing rubber bullets and tear gas at them, creating a panic situation.

No casualties were reported in the police attack, according to RU Student Adviser Prof Jahangir Alam Saud.

Although the university authorities have instructed the students to leave the campus by noon today, most of the students are staying in the halls, defying the order.

Meanwhile, police detained four RU students for attempting to vandalise the RU proctor's office.

Prof Saud said, "Police will be on the campus at night. If anyone tries to create chaos, law enforcers will take action," he said.

"The students have been asked to leave the halls by noon tomorrow," he told the newspaper last night.