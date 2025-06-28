Police release Baatighar's owner Dipankar after hour-long ‘grilling’

Dipankar Das, owner of the renowned bookstore Baatighar, was briefly detained by Chattogram's Kotwali police, reportedly over a case filed in connection with the July mass uprising, and was later released after about an hour today.

He was taken to the police station around 12:45pm and released into the custody of his friends.

Confirming the matter, Dipankar told The Daily Star, "A group of policemen came to my Jamal Khan store at the Press Club building and told me that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Kotwali Zone invited me to have a cup of tea. Later, I got into their police van and they took me to the officer-in-charge (OC)'s room."

"OC Abdul Karim asked me, saying, 'do you know that a case was filed against you?' I replied, 'yes'. Then the OC said, 'if you knew, why didn't you come to the police station?' I replied that I informed the matter to the higher police officers and the home ministry. I am not involved in anything," Dipankar said.

"Later I was taken to another room where an officer asked me to call my friend and requested me not to tell anyone about the matter. When my friend came to the police station, police took my details on a white paper and released me at around 2:00pm," he added.

To learn more, this correspondent called AC Mahfuzur Rahman, but he did not pick up the phone. Inspector (investigation) Robel Afrad of Kotwali Police Station said, "There was a misunderstanding, nothing else."

Dipankar has been named as an accused in a case filed over an attack on a student-public gathering in the city's New Market area on July 4 last year during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

A Chittagong University student, Tafhimul Islam, filed the case accusing 735 persons, including AL leaders, MPs, and journalists, on charges of attempted murder and explosion.

The case was filed on September 23 last year.