Police reform underway to curb corruption, says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today that reforms within the police force are ongoing, with initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and curbing corruption.

Speaking in front of the Gacha Police Station in Gazipur, the adviser said, "We are piloting a new project as part of police reform. Officers often hesitate to file general diaries (GDs) or cases. To address this, we're moving these processes online. This system will soon be rolled out across the country. For example, passport applications no longer require police verification."

He further added that interrogation rooms made of glass will be introduced to ensure transparency during remand.

"Others will be able to see whether any misconduct is taking place," he said.

Highlighting the misuse of police cases for profit, he said, "We are taking measures to end 'case business' by digitising the complaint process. No one will be spared if found involved in corruption. Disciplinary action has already been taken against 84 officers, with 30 to 40 of them sent home."

The adviser described corruption as the biggest challenge facing Bangladesh.

"It has penetrated every level of the system. If we can bring it under control, it will be a major achievement. We will raise public awareness and urge everyone to refrain from corrupt practices."

He also warned against the spread of misinformation.

"When false reports circulate within your ranks, it benefits those involved in corruption – even neighbouring countries take advantage," he added.

He added that, in the past, police used to file cases under false or anonymous names. "Now, the public is filing cases. In some instances, people have named 10 to 15 individuals while submitting 200 to 250 unnamed accusations. That's why investigations are taking time," he said.