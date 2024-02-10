Police recover bullet-ridden body along Ukhiya border after 2 days

Police today recovered a man's bullet-ridden body -- which had been lying on the border area for last two days -- from Rahmaterbil area of Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

Police recovered the unidentified body with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh members this afternoon, said Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shamim Hossain.

The OC said police were trying to identify the body.

Locals on Thursday reported the BGB after spotting the body in the Rahmaterbil border area. BGB later notified the police.

Police yesterday went to retrieve the body, however, they had to return for security concerns due to continuous firing from the other side.