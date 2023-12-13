Police ready for polls: IGP

Police have taken all necessary preparations and are ready to facilitate a free, fair, and festive national election, said Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun yesterday.

"We are fully prepared with our manpower and have completed our planning for the election," said the police chief in reply to reporters' query after attending the 13th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Police Blood Bank in the capital's Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Mamun said police already have taken special plans for tackling pre-election, election-time, and post-election situations.

"We are working as per the directive of the Election Commission after the announcement of the election schedule," he added.