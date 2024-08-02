Police, Rab and BGB were not permitted to open fire

Says Arafat, govt to conduct judicial probe

State Minister for Information and Broad-casting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday said none of the police, Rab and BGB personnel was permitted to open fire, they had to work in line with the country's constitution.

"But some law enforcers might have broken the law on the ground. We will bring those to book too following an independent judicial probe," he said while addressing the media at the secretariat.

He said the government never wanted any casualties.

He also said only individuals involved in criminal activities will be prosecuted, based on specific evidence, and innocent students will not be harassed.

The government respects the protesting students and added that the destruction of state properties during the quota reform protests was carried out by miscreants, not students, Arafat added.

"They [the third party] tried to cause more casualties to escalate tension so that they can fish in troubled water. But they did not do it directly, rather they used the students as shields and abused their emotions and feelings," he added.

Arafat urged protesters to remain vigilant against such infiltrators and to maintain patience and logic to prevent further unrest.

Arafat called on the police to avoid harassing students who participated in demonstrations.

Expressing sorrow for casualties, he said the government is committed to transparent trials through the independent judicial commission.

If needed, the government will seek help from external experts, he added.