Police push for host of benefits

High-ups meet cabinet secy, ask for raising IGP’s expenditure limit, interest-free loans

Police high-ups have sought an increase in the Inspector General of Police's spending limit on construction and equipment purchase.

The IGP can currently spend a maximum of Tk 5 crore on building construction and Tk 2 crore on purchasing equipment.

The officers placed the demand before Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain during a meeting on the second day of the Police Week 2024 yesterday at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Their other demands include interest-free loans to buy cars, appointment of police officers as police liaison officers at Bangladesh missions abroad, and appointment of officers of the rank of superintendent of police as aide-de-camp to the prime minister and the president, said meeting sources.

An aide-de-camp is a personal assistant or secretary to a person of high rank, usually a senior military, police or government officer.

The officers also demanded upgradation of the rank of IGP to that of a four-star general.

They added that though the IGP's rank was upgraded to a senior secretary, it was not included in the order of precedence. So, the post remains equivalent to a three-star general.

Contacted, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media and public relations) at Police Headquarters, said, "We have placed some issues before the cabinet secretary at the meeting. He assured us of considering the demands that are logical."

Officials said deputy secretaries and government officers above the rank get interest-free car loans. Major or equivalent armed forces officers also get such loans subject to fund allocation and 13 years in service.

Enamul added that superintendents of police and officers above the rank cannot avail the benefit. So, they are planning to seek interest-free car loans during the Police Week.

Many of the demands were previously placed by the police high-ups on different occasions.