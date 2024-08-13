‘Police to probe senior officials’

Home adviser expresses concerns over use of 7.62mm rifles by civilians

The authorities will take measures against senior police officials, who used excessive force to subdue protesters during July and August. Sources in the police and home ministry confirmed the development to this newspaper.

There were allegations that police used lethal weapons against students and general people as per directives of a section of senior cops.

In reply to a reporter's query about junior cops' demanding action against the seniors, Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Sakhawat Hossain yesterday said it is not possible to take action against anyone just after saying that the person is guilty. "There is a need for an inquiry."

Asked about the location of the senior cops, he said, "It will come out... definitely come out."

"Everyone is bad, it is not right... they were forced to do it. Many of them are now realising [their mistakes]," he said at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka after visiting Ansar members who suffered injuries during the mass upsurge that toppled Sheikh Hasina.

CIVILIANS CARRYING POLICE RIFLES

Meanwhile, Sakhawat said a major investigation is necessary to identify the youth in civilian clothing, who were seen carrying 7.62mm rifles, a type of firearm that only the police and Rab are authorised to use.

"I find it very strange. From what I've heard, it seems that the Ansar members suffered less from police fire than from civilians wielding 7.62mm rifles," he said.

Doctors showed him the ammunition that injured the Ansar members, which included both shotgun pellets and bullets from the same types of rifle, he added.

"This is very concerning. Firearms are issued to the police, but a youth in plainclothe opened fire in the Ansar's area. This is very serious -- does that mean we had armed civilians?" he questioned.

When asked about armed Awami League members carrying firearms and opening fire on protesters, Sakhawat responded, "I don't know about any league. Prohibited firearms were not supposed to be outside. Only the police and Rab were authorised to use these rifles. How did these firearms end up in civilian hands?"

"I saw another video of a civilian youth carrying a 7.62mm rifle and walking away. That means the rifle was not returned," he said.

"These rifles are missing," he said, urging everyone to hand over unauthorised firearms to the nearest police station by August 19.

THE RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Mainul Islam said action would be taken against police officials who did not follow the accepted principles of applying force and violated human rights, as per police regulations.

The junior cops also demanded a trial against superiors, and a lawful inquiry about the use of firearms and bullets during the protests.

"We are taking action as per legal rules," the IGP told The Daily Star on Sunday night.

According to police protocol, officers are first supposed to ask a large gathering to disperse by blowing whistles.

If this does not work, they are to attempt to push the crowd away.

If that also fails, police can use batons. The next step is to use tear gas, and if that proves ineffective, they are instructed to fire blanks.

If the police believe their lives are in danger, they are permitted to shoot; however, there is no provision for firing a gun at an unarmed person, according to a police official citing the protocol.

Despite this, the police's excessive use of force against students and ordinary citizens has resulted in over 400 deaths, including students.

At least 42 police officers have also lost their lives, according to Police Headquarters.