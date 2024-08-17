Police pick up ex-water resource minister Ramesh Sen

Ramesh Chandra Sen, former water resource minister and also former lawmaker from Thakurgaon-1 constituency, was picked up from his ancestral home in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila last night.

Officer-in-charge of Ruhea Police Station Gulfamul Islam Mandal said a team from Dhaka Police Headquarters detained him from his house."

The team told the OC that Ramesh Chandra was to their custody for the sake of his own safety, the police official said.

Ramesh Chandra's wife Anjali Rani Sen told reporters that a police team in plainclothes went to the house around 10:15pm and said they would take him for half an hour.

They introduced themselves as members of Dhaka's Police Headquarters, the wife said.

"As he was sick, I repeatedly requested them not to take him but they did not pay heed to it," she added.

Family members say as far as they know, no case was filed against him with any police station yet.