Police pick up 12 BU students from ‘Remembering Our Heroes' programme

At least 12 Barishal University (BU) students were picked up by police this morning as they gathered in front of the campus on the Barishal-Kuakata highway to observe the "Remembering Our Heroes" programme.

The students were picked up in front of the main gate of the university around 11:00am, reports our local correspondent.

Abdur Rahman Mukur, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bandar Police Station, said, "We have taken 12 students into custody for security purposes.

"The next step will be taken according to the instructions of the higher authority regarding them. They were not arrested or detained," he added.

The gates of the university are closed, but sources from the university confirmed that a group of Chhatra League activists was present inside.

Amit Hasan Raktim, a BCL activist, said, "According to the order of the High Court, the issue of quota has been resolved, but still, a group is trying to carry out the programme with the intention of creating chaos. Now the month of mourning is going on, and we are staying at the university so that they cannot cause such chaos."

Quota reform protest organisers yesterday announced a fresh programme, "Remembering Our Heroes", for today across the country to remember their fallen comrades in the violence centring the quota reform movement.