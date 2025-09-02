Police open fired on journos in Sylhet, killing Abu Torab

His peer tells ICT-1

A Sylhet-based photojournalist yesterday told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 that police opened fire on journalists during the July uprising, despite his pleas not to shoot, leaving Abu Torab wounded.

Torab later died from his injuries.

Md Mohid Hossain said the incident took place on July 19, 2024, when journalists were covering a procession in Sylhet. The procession was part of a BNP nationwide programme protesting the killing of students and people at Madhuban Point.

Both he and Torab, who was Sylhet correspondent of the Daily Naya Diganta, were present there.

"Without any provocation, police opened fire from behind the procession. They also began firing at us," said Mohid, who works for a local daily.

He was testifying as a prosecution witness in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two of her top aides,

"I raised my hands and shouted at ADC Dastogir, saying, 'Brother, we are journalists, please do not fire at us.' But police continued firing. Suddenly, Abu Torab was hit by bullets and collapsed," he told the tribunal.

Mohid said he first took a rickshaw and then a CNG-run autorickshaw and rushed Torab to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, but as police and Awami League men obstructed his treatment there, Torab was shifted to Ibn Sina Hospital, where he died at 6:45pm the same day.

He said then additional deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Sadeq Kawsar Dastagir, assistant commissioner Mizanur Rahman, and Kotwali Police Station OC Mohiuddin, along with other policemen, opened fire on protesters.

Mohid held Sheikh Hasina, then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and former home ministry secretary Md Jahangir Alam responsible for the incident.

He also submitted two video clips he recorded, one of which was played in court showing a bleeding Torab.

Another journalist, Humayun Kabir Liton, corroborated Mohid's testimony.

Four other witnesses, including three doctors from different hospitals and a junior commission officer of CMH, also testified. They said they were present when the investigation officer seized bullets removed from patients injured during the July uprising.

During cross-examination, state defence counsel Amir Hossain, representing Hasina and Asaduzzaman, claimed his clients neither gave such orders nor were involved in the incident.