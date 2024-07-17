Police lob sound grenades at protesting students near TSC

Students were marching towards TSC following a 'gayebana janaza' for the six killed yesterday

Police took action on protesting students while they were marching towards the TSC area after breaking the police barricade in front of the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor's residence this afternoon.

The demonstration, which followed their pre-scheduled gayebana janaza programme for six people, including three students, killed across the country during yesterday's quota reform protests, was marching towards TSC around 4:10pm.

When they broke the police barricade and marched a bit further, police hurled sound grenades from behind to disperse them, according to our staff correspondents at the scene.

Till the filing of this report at 4:22pm, police are still hurling sound grenades at the students, forcing them to disperse from the spot.

Earlier, over 300 quota protesters performed a gayebana janaza at the central Shaheed Minar around 3:15pm and went to DU VC Chattar through a procession.

Many of the protesters were seen carrying bamboo sticks and pipes.

Besides, more than a thousand students gathered in front of the DU VC Chattar with empty coffins to perform the gayebana janaza for those killed during the clashes between quota protesters, police and the Chhatra League.

Students from different halls also gathered at the venue to attend the gayebana janaza.