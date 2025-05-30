Police issue guidelines ahead of Eid

Bangladesh Police have issued a set of safety guidelines for citizens to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a press release issued yesterday, police advised citizens -- especially those traveling home during the holidays -- to plan their journeys with ample time to avoid last-minute rush at train stations, and bus, launch and ferry terminals.

Travelers have been urged to avoid risky travel practices, such as riding on rooftops of buses, trains, launches, steamers or traveling on trucks, pickups or other cargo vehicles.

Use of unsafe vehicles such as Nosimon, Korimon and Bhotbhoti on highways has also been discouraged.

Passengers are advised not to pressure drivers into speeding. To ensure that vehicles are operated by professional, healthy and well-rested drivers and discourage reckless overtaking.

For water transport, vessel owners have been asked to equip boats with buoys tied with 100-150-foot ropes and ensure the availability of life jackets.

Unfit and outdated vehicles must not be operated on highways.

Police warned against sharing rides or vehicles with strangers and cautioned travelers not to accept any food from unknown individuals at bus terminals, railway stations or launch terminals.

Buyers should also be cautious about consuming drinks or snacks from hawkers or street vendors.

To remain vigilant about criminal gangs like the "Agyan Party" (dope gang) or the "Malom Party".

In case of any suspicion, police asked to contact the nearest police personnel or call the national emergency number 999.

The police have urged citizens to remain aware of their surroundings and fellow passengers.

They advised that if anyone appears to be in distress or if there is suspicion of foul play, the matter should be reported to nearby law enforcement officials or by calling 999.

Authorities stressed that trucks, boats, or trawlers should not be overloaded with sacrificial animals. Additionally, cattle markets (haats) must not be established on highways or near railway tracks.

Buyers and sellers at animal markets are encouraged to pay only the official market fees (hassil), and any unauthorised demands for extra charges or incidents of extortion should be reported to the local police.

In border areas, if vehicles carrying animal hides appear to be heading towards the border, residents are requested to notify the local police or call 999 to help prevent smuggling.

All vehicles transporting sacrificial animals should display banners indicating their destination or the name of the cattle market.

For financial transactions at cattle markets, police asked to use secure banking channels and seek police assistance for money escort, when carrying large amounts of cash, if needed.

People should remain alert to counterfeit currency and follow the guidelines issued by Bangladesh Bank, said police.

They also asked to report any suspected fake currency to the nearest police station immediately.

Citizens have to be cautious when using mobile financial services such as bKash, Rocket, Upay or Nagad. Police also requested not to share PIN with anyone under any circumstances.

Shopping malls and markets are advised to strengthen security by using CCTV cameras, archways and metal detectors.

For assistance, citizens may contact: Police Headquarters Control Room: 01320001300, 01320001299, Highway Police Headquarters: 01320182598, Railway Police Headquarters: 01320177598, River Police Headquarters: 01320169598, Rapid Action Battalion: 01777720029 or contact the Superintendent of Police or Officer-in-Charge of the local police station.