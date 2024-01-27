Police HQ’s rejoinder, our reply

The Police Headquarters sent a rejoinder on January 25, 2024, to our story headlined "When cops turn part-time robbers" published on our front page the day before. We are running the full rejoinder unedited along with our reply.

The rejoinder

We appreciate the media's role in highlighting issues of public concern, including those involving law enforcement. However, we feel compelled to address the misleading title and overall tone of the recent report, "When cops turn part-time robbers," published on January 24, 2024, in your esteemed daily.

The report, while shedding light on regrettable incidents involving a few individuals within our ranks, fails to adequately emphasize the department's commitment to transparency and accountability that transpired in the incidents mentioned.

The report detailed two incidents of police involvement in snatching, where the victims were unable to identify the criminals and filed cases against unidentified individuals. It is essential to emphasize that our department, committed to upholding the law, conducted comprehensive investigations leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of seven police personnel involved.

The victims' inability to identify the criminals underscores the complexity of such cases. Despite this challenge, the police, through their diligent efforts, succeeded in uncovering the truth. The successful efforts to identify and arrest the seven officers are a testament to the department's commitment to professionalism, justice, accountability, and public safety.

It's noteworthy that the entire report was based mainly on police reports, showcasing our dedication to transparency. But unfortunately, the report, particularly its title, failed to reflect that. The department's proactive approach to addressing internal issues and taking swift action against those involved in criminal activities demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining public trust.

It is essential to recognize that these incidents involve a minuscule fraction of our extensive force of 2 lakh personnel. Bangladesh Police is committed to the zero-tolerance policy to the slightest deviation of any of its members. We treat such deviations as personal liability of the individual concerned and take steps accordingly. Such isolated cases do not define the entire department's professionalism and integrity.

The report could be construed as an image-building sketch of the police department, had not the title belied its essence. As most people don't go through the whole report and form a perception based just on the headline, the report eventually proved damaging for the police department.

We urge the media to provide a balanced perspective, acknowledging the efforts of the majority of our officers, who diligently serve and protect the community. The commitment of the police force to maintaining public trust and safety remains unwavering.

Our reply

The rejoinder did not challenge any facts of our story.

The only argument it made is that the headline was "misleading," saying, "such isolated cases to not define the entire department's professionalism and integrity."

Firstly, we had no intention to mislead our readers, as our second heading clearly states: "Some police members, immigration officials form syndicate to rob migrants". Secondly, around the world, it is a journalistic practice to make the headings terse due to space constraints.

Our story also clearly mentioned, quoting police sources, that the image of the 2 lakh-strong police force is being tainted as a result of the criminal activities of a section of junior and mid-ranking police officers.

We stand by our report to the word, but regret that the wording of our heading ended up hurting the sentiment of the police members.