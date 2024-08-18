Police HQ releases names and details of slain cops

Police Headquarters today released the names and other details of the 44 police personnel who were killed during recent mass protests led by students.

Of them, three are inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors, eight assistant sub-inspectors, one nayek and 21 constables.

More than 550 people including 44 police personnel were killed during the clashes between law enforcers and protesters during the protests that forced prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee.

The slain inspectors are Rashedul Islam, Abdur Razzak and Masud Parvez Bhuiyan.

The dead sub-inspectors are Sujan Chandra Dey, Khagendra Chandra Sarker, Rezaul Karim, Mamunur Rashid Sarker, Basir Uddin, Rois Uddin Khan, Tohsenuzzaman, Pranabesh Kumar Biswas, Nazmul Hossain, Anisur Rahman Molla, and Santosh Chowdhury.

The assistant sub-inspectors are Sanjay Kumar Das, Firoz Hossain, Sohel Rana, Razu Ahmed, Obaidur Rahman, Rafiqul Islam, Md Muktadir and Ali Hossain Chowdhury.

The dead Nayek is Gias Uddin.

The slain constables are Abdul Majid, Rezaul Karim, Mahfuzur Rahman, Shahidul Alam, Abu Hasnat Rony, Mir Montaj Ali, Sumon Kumar Gharami, Abdul malek, Mainuddin Liton, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdus Salek, Hafizul Islam, Rabiul Alam Shah, Humayun Kabir, Ariful Azam, Riazul Islam, Shahin Uddin, Hanif Ali, Ershad Ali, Suzan Mia and Khalilur Rahman.