Police HQ ask DCs to provide security to central coordinators

Bangladesh Police Headquarters issued an order today, instructing deputy commissioners to provide security for the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, who will be conducting divisional and district-level tours.

The circular, signed by Nassian Wazed, additional deputy inspector general (Overseas and UN Operations), directed the deputy commissioners to collaborate with local coordinators to ensure the security of the central coordinators during their visits.

Julfikar Ali Haider and Aminul Islam, commissioners of Khulna and Barishal Metropolitan Police, respectively, told The Daily Star that they had received the orders.

They added that they would take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the coordinators.