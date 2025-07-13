Police grapple with surge in crimes

Nearly a year into the interim government's tenure, law enforcers are struggling to regain control over the law and order situation.

Data from the Police Headquarters (PHQ) also shows a grim picture of violent crimes, including murder, mugging, robbery, extortion, and mob violence, in the first six months of 2025.

Moreover, many of these incidents were caught on camera and widely shared on social media, fuelling fear and insecurity among the public.

Inspector General of Police Mohammad Baharul Alam admitted that the police have yet to fully regain their effectiveness following last year's "traumatic" political upheaval.

"You may say we haven't been 100 percent successful. Maybe not even 50 percent. The situation is widespread… we must find ways to deal with it," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Experts say police have yet to regain confidence after last year's incidents, warning that the situation may worsen if the government fails to take prompt and effective measures to tackle it.

According to PHQ, a total of 1,336 cases of dacoity and robbery were reported across the country in the first six months of this year.

During the same period, police recorded 1,930 murder cases, though over 400 of them were filed over incidents that took place in previous years, the PHQ data noted.

Crimes against women and children also remained a serious concern. From January to June this year, a total of 11,008 cases related to the repression of women and children were filed.

In addition, 515 kidnapping cases were reported in the same period, indicating a growing threat to personal security.

Mob violence also remains a disturbing trend. At least 89 people were killed in mob attacks between January and June this year, including 45 in Dhaka alone, according to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra.

Such incidents have continued despite repeated warnings from law enforcement officials and government advisers.

Spate of Violent Crimes

One such case is the recent brutal killing of scrap metal trader Lal Chand alias Sohag in the capital's Mitford area on Wednesday, which has gained widespread attention after a video of the attack went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

Many criticised how such a barbaric assault could occur in broad daylight and in full view of bystanders, without any intervention.

Amid nationwide outrage over the brutal killing, a group of armed men attacked a business establishment in Pallabi area on Friday, allegedly for not receiving a Tk 5 crore extortion. Police said the attackers also fired four rounds during the assault.

Meanwhile, in Khulna city, unidentified assailants on Friday severed tendons and shot dead a former Jubo Dal leader in front of his house.

On the same day, in Chandpur, a 75-year-old khatib of a local mosque was hacked and injured with a machete after Jumma prayers.

On Friday morning, muggers in the capital's Shyamoli area not only snatched valuables from a man but also took his shirt and shoes.

Just a day before, police recovered the body of a man bearing multiple hack wounds, with his hands cuffed behind his back and legs tied with a scarf, from a roadside in the capital's Mirpur-11 area.

Such violent political and mob killings have been on the headlines consistently.

Apart from the killings, several recent mugging incidents, some taking place in broad daylight, have also rattled the confidence of residents in the country's law and order. In several cases, attackers were seen using machetes.

These incidents kept occurring even as the army remains deployed across the country with magistracy powers to assist in maintaining law and order.

IGP 'DISSATISFIED' WITH FORCE'S EFFECTIVENESS

IGP Baharul Alam yesterday said the authorities are yet a find a way to make the force fully operational.

"Our main challenge is making the force 100 percent effective after such a traumatic experience [last year]," he said at an event in Gendaria.

"I'm still not satisfied [with the situation]. We're still in the process [of regaining control]," he said, adding that operations and arrests of known criminals are ongoing.

On political ties to crime, he said the expulsion of accused individuals from political organisations is a welcome sign.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury defended law enforcement actions. "If police were inactive, these arrests wouldn't have happened in two days," he said, referring to the Mitford murder.

"There may have been some delays in action, but we acted after verifying information," he said, urging people to contact police instead of resorting to mob violence.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman said the elite force is focused on regaining public trust following criticism during recent political unrest. "Gaining public trust is the main task," he said at a press briefing in Karwan Bazar.

Omar Faruk, a professor at the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, said prolonged political misuse of the police has deeply damaged the institution.

"For 15 years, police have been used politically. That damage is hard to reverse," he told The Daily Star. "Police still don't behave like they should in a democratic country."

"I've spoken to several officers. They believe the police are going through a crisis period, and once it's over, they will regain control of the situation," he added.

However, he said the government has to arrange training or counselling programmes to help officers adapt to the situation.

He also said curated efforts are needed to rebuild the trust between the force and the people.