Police fire shotgun pellets at quota protestors at JU, 5 hurt

Police fired shotgun pellets and teargas shells on the protesting students at Jahangirnagar University to disperse them this afternoon.

At least five students, including two journalists, were injured in the attack.

Campus sources said the number of injury may increase.

Witnesses said the incident tool place around 5:15pm. The law enforcers chased the students when they were taking shelter at different places on the campus, reports our Savar correspondent.

The police attack was going on till filing of this report at 5:30pm.

Earlier in the morning, the university authorities declared closure of the university until further notice. Following the decision, the students vandalised the new administrative building.

Since then, they took position at a side of JU Shaheed Minar while police blocked the other side.

Around 5:15pm, police opened fire on protesters to disperse them.

Witnesses said that several police vehicles entered the campus as soon as the firing began.