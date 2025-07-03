Police file case after 11 months

Police have filed a case in connection with the death of Riya Gope, 6, around 11 months after the incident in Narayanganj during the anti-discrimination student protests in July last year.

Abu Raihan, a sub-inspector of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station, filed the case on Tuesday night, accusing some 150-200 unnamed individuals.

OC Nasir Ahmed of the station, said, "The case was supposed to be filed by the victim's family, but since that did not happen even after a long time, police took the initiative."

On July 19 last year, Riya was playing on the rooftop of a four-storey building in Nayamati area. Hearing gunfire nearby and sensing danger, her father Deepak Kumar Gope went to bring her down. Just as he lifted her into his arms, a bullet struck Riya in the head.

She later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.