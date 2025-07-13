Police collecting data on polls candidates

Say initiative to ‘avert unrest’ during election

The Police Headquarters has launched a nationwide drive to collect information on potential candidates to ensure the upcoming general election is peaceful and violence-free.

The data collection began last week, with all police stations instructed to submit structured reports covering 11 key areas for each likely candidate. These include criminal background, police records, and the potential to incite unrest.

Based on the findings, law enforcers will assess security needs in each constituency and identify candidates who may pose risks.

Experts have warned that "uncoordinated surveillance by multiple agencies" could lead to misuse if not handled carefully.

A senior official at the PHQ, requesting anonymity, said, "We are gathering information to help shape election security strategies. It will allow us to identify areas requiring heightened security and assess which candidates or their supporters are more likely to instigate violence.

"This proactive approach is aimed at preventing any form of violence or irregularities before they occur."

The initiative has been categorised as highly urgent.

In a letter sent to all police stations, a copy of which The Daily Star has seen, the PHQ instructed officers to submit the information in table format, detailing each candidate's party affiliation, political position, criminal and police history, educational background, and other identifiers. Officers were also asked to verify and include each candidate's parents' names, address, phone numbers, and national identity numbers.

According to police sources, the drive will continue until the election and will cover not only candidates but also their close associates and party workers. The data, compiled by the Special Branch at each station, is being sent to the PHQ for use in constituency-specific security planning.

The information will help determine where additional deployment is needed, whether to increase mobile patrols, and if police or Rapid Action Battalion presence should be enhanced. It will also guide individual security measures for candidates.

An officer-in-charge of a Dhaka district police station, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "A secret cell has been formed to work on this.

"We received a list of possible candidates for the upcoming election around five days ago. We are now conducting investigations and cross-checking data as per instructions."

At least six other OCs confirmed the development. However, no PHQ official would comment on record, citing the matter as top secret and confidential.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said police are also preparing a list of individuals involved in asserting territorial dominance, particularly in Dhaka.

He made the remarks after visiting the Dhaka District Police Lines and the Traffic and Driving School at Mill Barrack in Old Dhaka yesterday.

"Political parties also have an important role to play in improving the overall law and order situation. Their cooperation is essential in this regard," he said.

Speaking to The Daily Star, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "If it [data collection drive] is routine work, then it is okay. But if it is done with any dishonest intention, then there is cause for concern."

Contacted, Dr Tawhidul Haque, associate professor at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research at Dhaka University, said, "Law enforcers can take various steps to ensure a peaceful election.

"However, the initiative may not be well-intentioned, as it effectively places candidates under surveillance. Such steps must be taken with caution to prevent misuse."

He added that candidate information should be maintained solely by the Election Commission. "If a candidate commits any wrongdoing, there are legal provisions to take action. But if multiple agencies collect information without proper coordination, it could become a tool for abuse."

COPS TO BE TRAINED FOR POLLS

The PHQ has also initiated a first-of-its-kind training programme for police personnel across the country ahead of the upcoming general election.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the training is part of the election preparedness plan.

"The election date will be announced by the Election Commission, not by us. However, we aim to complete all preparatory work by December," he told reporters after inspecting the living conditions of police personnel at Mill Barrack in Dhaka.

Enamul Haque Sagar, assistant inspector general at the PHQ, said, "Initially, the training will be provided to officers in Dhaka and will then be gradually expanded to other districts."