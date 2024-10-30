Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 30, 2024 03:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 04:07 PM

Police baton-charge protesting job seekers near Shikkha Bhaban

The demonstrators, demanding age limit increase for entry to govt jobs, were attempting to besiege the building
Photo: Prabir Das

Police charged batons to disperse job seekers today who attempted to besiege Shikkha Bhaban, demanding that the minimum age for entry into government jobs be raised to 35 years.

Initially, police used water cannons before resorting to baton charges when around 200 job seekers attempted to besiege Shikkha Bhaban around 1:30pm, reports The Daily Star's senior photojournalist Prabir Das from the spot.

The protesters then dispersed from the area.

Earlier, around noon, the job seekers had gathered at Shahbagh intersection before marching towards Shikkha Bhaban to press for their demand.

During a rally held at Shahbagh Public Library, protesters criticised the interim government, alleging that decisions are being made with undue priority given to two figures: Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, and Sarjis Alam, general secretary of the July Martyr Memorial Foundation.

"Is Sarjis and Hasnat all-in-all in this country?" questioned Ahmed Tanjid, a leader in the movement.

"It seems whatever they desire, the interim government implements. If that's true, there's no need to follow the constitution," he said.

job seekers demanding age limit increase
